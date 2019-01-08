Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. 6,828,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,429. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,877,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,896,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Curbstone Financial Management Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-raised-by-curbstone-financial-management-corp.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.