Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.56 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $213,362,847.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after buying an additional 1,071,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after buying an additional 12,818,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,754,000 after buying an additional 325,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

