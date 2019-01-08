GlassCoin Price Tops $0.0038 (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One GlassCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlassCoin has a market cap of $11,719.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlassCoin Profile

GlassCoin (GLS) is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io.

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlassCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlassCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

