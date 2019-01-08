Globus Medical (GMED) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of 770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.15 million.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.84. 1,609,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.64.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

