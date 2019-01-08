Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 139,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,632,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $626,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,349.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 179,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,323,615.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,494 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

