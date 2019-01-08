Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $18.32 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,152.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Protell acquired 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,732.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,040 shares of company stock worth $283,367. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 384,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 137,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

