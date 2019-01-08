Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.09 ($75.69).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €46.48 ($54.05) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

