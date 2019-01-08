Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AON (AON) to Neutral

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. AON has a twelve month low of $133.41 and a twelve month high of $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 110.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.