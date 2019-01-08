Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Estee Lauder Companies (EL) to Sell

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

EL stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 2,063,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 54,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $7,139,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,510 shares of company stock valued at $44,856,835 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,289,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

