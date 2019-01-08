Goldman Sachs Group Trims Amazon.com (AMZN) Target Price to $2,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,085.47.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,629.51 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,232.03 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $770.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $139,868,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.