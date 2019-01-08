Graphic Packaging (GPK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report released on Friday, www.briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,244,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,194 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,362,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

