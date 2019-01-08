GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $549,119.00 and $592.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00007214 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.02176905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00164681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00236160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,889,548 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

