Gray Television (GTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,088.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,680,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 2,455,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after buying an additional 1,773,153 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 516,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 374,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,044,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 355,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.