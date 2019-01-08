Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

GCBC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

