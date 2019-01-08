GrubHub (GRUB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $85.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from an increase in organic diners due to product improvements, better restaurant selection and heightened marketing initiatives. However, increasing marketing spending and additional investments related to new delivery markets and LevelUp in the fourth-quarter 2018 is a headwind. Increasing expenses due to planned expansion into new delivery markets are also likely to keep margins under pressure. Moreover, as these markets will take some time to generate volumes, higher upfront costs are expected to hurt profitability. Further, competition from big names such as Amazon and Facebook, which are trying to get into the market, remains a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.32.

GRUB opened at $81.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $312,516.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,521.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $192,672.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $204,237.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,985 shares of company stock worth $1,960,449. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 682,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,555,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 456,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

