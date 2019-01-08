Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,279 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,491.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 486,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,878,000 after buying an additional 468,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.79. 77,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,464. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,847,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $382,236.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,152 shares of company stock worth $13,318,994. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold acn” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

