Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 59,779 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 59,779 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after buying an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,939,840,000 after buying an additional 366,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,430,980,000 after buying an additional 850,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. 14,685,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,998. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.94.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

