Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 95,977 Shares of IBM (IBM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,977 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IBM were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IBM by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,649,000 after buying an additional 359,868 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in IBM by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766,478 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in IBM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IBM by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 456,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in IBM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IBM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised IBM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.04. 134,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,625. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

