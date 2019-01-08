Habit Restaurants (HABT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of HABT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Habit Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HABT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after acquiring an additional 122,496 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 15.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 646.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 274,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 238,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

