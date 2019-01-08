Halcon Resources (HK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Halcon Resources Corporation is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates in Wichita, Wilbarger and Starr Counties in Texas, Pontotoc and Seminole Counties, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Halcon Resources Corporation, formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc., is based in Louisiana, USA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Halcon Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of HK opened at $1.90 on Friday. Halcon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $282.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. Halcon Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halcon Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 57.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Halcon Resources by 287.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47,574 shares in the last quarter.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

