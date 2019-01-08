Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG) Receives €33.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.91 ($39.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLAG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($27.67) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

ETR:HLAG opened at €22.76 ($26.47) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.