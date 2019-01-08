Haven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $350,228.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $350,228.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00013791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.03736589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.04014623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00985434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.01317753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00123596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.01507805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00335976 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 6,760,996 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.