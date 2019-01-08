Head-To-Head Analysis: Wound Management Technologies (WNDM) versus Sientra (SIEN)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sientra and Wound Management Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $36.54 million 11.11 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -5.03 Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 1.14 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -126.03% -132.84% -54.84% Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sientra and Wound Management Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 9 0 3.00 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $24.14, suggesting a potential upside of 70.14%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sientra beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

