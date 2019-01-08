Head-To-Head Comparison: Amgen (AMGN) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amgen and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 12 8 0 2.40 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $204.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amgen and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $22.85 billion 5.52 $1.98 billion $12.58 15.74 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $208.06 million 3.03 $27.54 million $0.29 22.45

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S. Amgen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 9.44% 54.14% 13.27% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S -126.80% -19.17% -14.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Amgen has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amgen beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound. The company's marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Provention Bio, Inc.; and Molecular Partners AG. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About BAVARIAN NORDIC/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company is developing PROSTVAC, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; CV301 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment multiple cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; US Department of Defense; and PCI Biotech. The company operates in the United States, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgård, Denmark.

