Head to Head Comparison: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) & Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Prime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $358.82 million 3.46 $11.87 million $2.04 7.28 Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -3.66% -0.86% -0.39% Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Prime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ashford Hospitality Prime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.46%. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ashford Hospitality Prime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Prime is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ashford Hospitality Prime pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Ashford Hospitality Prime has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Prime beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

