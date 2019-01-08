Head to Head Contrast: LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (LNNGY) and Centric Brands (CTRC)

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) and Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Centric Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LI NING Co Ltd/ADR $1.31 billion 1.88 $76.24 million $0.77 36.75 Centric Brands $164.05 million 1.16 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -3.46

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LI NING Co Ltd/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LI NING Co Ltd/ADR N/A N/A N/A Centric Brands -10.15% -22.07% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LI NING Co Ltd/ADR and Centric Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LI NING Co Ltd/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR beats Centric Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LI NING Co Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand. It also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and/or sells outdoor sports products under the AIGLE brand; table tennis under the Double Happiness brand name; fashionable fitness products for dance and yoga under the Danskin brand; badminton equipment under the Kason brand name; and sports fashion products under the Lotto brand. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 6,262 LI-NING brand conventional stores, flagship stores, factory outlets, and discount stores; and 173 LI-NING YOUNG stores. Li Ning Company Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. The company also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. It sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

