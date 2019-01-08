Head to Head Contrast: QS Energy (QSEP) vs. Freestone Resources (FSNR)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QS Energy and Freestone Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of QS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QS Energy has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -775.34% Freestone Resources -110.71% N/A -81.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QS Energy and Freestone Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy $50,000.00 409.79 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.12 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Freestone Resources has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Summary

Freestone Resources beats QS Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

