Head to Head Review: Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) and Business First Bancshares (BFST)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 12.10% 6.84% 0.69% Business First Bancshares 13.03% 5.72% 0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capital City Bank Group and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Business First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Business First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $138.68 million 2.94 $10.86 million $0.88 27.13 Business First Bancshares $57.21 million 4.77 $4.84 million N/A N/A

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising credit card products, drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, treasury, cash management and merchant services, employee and payroll benefits solutions, automated clearing house services, electronic funds transfers, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, international trade finance, international trade, and foreign exchange services. The company operates through 18 banking centers; a loan production office in each of New Orleans and Dallas markets; and a wealth solutions office in Houma market. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

