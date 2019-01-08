Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,215,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,826,000 after buying an additional 528,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,315,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

