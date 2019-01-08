HEAT Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. During the last week, HEAT has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. HEAT has a market capitalization of $647,119.00 and $724.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.02162342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00166334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00236820 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011953 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 38,343,885 coins. HEAT’s official website is heatledger.com. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

