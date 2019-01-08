Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $80.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.84.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Lennox sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $415,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 24,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 203,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 208.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 622,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.