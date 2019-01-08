Hempco Food and Fiber (HEMP) Shares Up 22.6%

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc (CVE:HEMP) shares shot up 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.30. 918,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 337,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

In related news, insider Ravinder Kang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

Hempco Food and Fiber Company Profile (CVE:HEMP)

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc manufactures and distributes hemp food products for human and animal consumption in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico. It offers retail level hemp-based food products, including shelled hemp seed nuts, hemp protein powders, hemp seed oil, and hemp snack bar items, as well as hemp for pets under the PLANETHEMP brand.

