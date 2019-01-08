Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $24.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $77.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $188.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,654,000 after purchasing an additional 693,699 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 201,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

