Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $24.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $10.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $73.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $77.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $188.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,654,000 after purchasing an additional 693,699 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 201,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply