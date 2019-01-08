Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Stock Rating Lowered by R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hi-Crush Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE HCLP opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.84. Hi-Crush Partners has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

