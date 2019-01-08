Histogenics Corp (HSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

HSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Histogenics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSGX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Histogenics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

