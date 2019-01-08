Histogenics (HSGX) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) shares traded down 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 9,170,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,471,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

HSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Histogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Get Histogenics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Histogenics Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Histogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Histogenics during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Histogenics (HSGX) Stock Price Down 13.6%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/histogenics-hsgx-stock-price-down-13-6.html.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.