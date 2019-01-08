Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $456,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $565.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 58.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

