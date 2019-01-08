Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 605.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $422,252,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

