Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.