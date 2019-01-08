HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Croda International (CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target (down from GBX 5,450 ($71.21)) on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Croda International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,788.64 ($62.57).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,768 ($62.30) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.