Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $707,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,362,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,262,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,223,000 after buying an additional 200,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,662,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,788,000 after buying an additional 337,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,895,000 after buying an additional 65,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4,388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,690,000 after buying an additional 971,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

