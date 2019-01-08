Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,021 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 156.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

