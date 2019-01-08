Hudson (HUD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

Shares of NYSE HUD opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Hudson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 7,587.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hudson by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hudson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson by 41.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,639,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 477,153 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

