Hybrid Block (HYB) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Hybrid Block (CURRENCY:HYB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hybrid Block has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Hybrid Block token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hybrid Block has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Hybrid Block was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hybrid Block alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.02166918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00166369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00227008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Hybrid Block Token Profile

Hybrid Block’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hybrid Block’s official Twitter account is @HybridBlockHQ. The official website for Hybrid Block is hybridblock.io.

Hybrid Block Token Trading

Hybrid Block can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hybrid Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hybrid Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hybrid Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hybrid Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hybrid Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.