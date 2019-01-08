Icon (ICLR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.69-6.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.Icon also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.98-6.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Icon from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Icon has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Icon (ICLR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/icon-iclr-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.