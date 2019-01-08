IDEX (IEX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, IDEX's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, IDEX has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 range. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 7% predicted earlier. Robust organic growth prospects and gains from buyouts will be benefiting IDEX in the quarters ahead. However, we believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $78-$80 million, up from $76-$80 million estimated earlier. Also, forex headwinds will adversely impact sales by 1% in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2018 remained stable.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on IEX. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

IEX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. 15,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in IDEX by 86.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,482,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

