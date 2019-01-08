Ignis (IGNIS) Price Up 19.3% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Ignis has a market cap of $14.80 million and $1.09 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Indodax and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.02191797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00209312 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, STEX, Coinbit, Upbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

