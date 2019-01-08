Imperial Metals (III) Trading Down 11.6%

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III)’s share price traded down 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.76. 102,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 84,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.40, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$60,512.00. Insiders have sold 123,577 shares of company stock valued at $156,354 in the last quarter.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

