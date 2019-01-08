Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinity reported earnings in third-quarter 2018 comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss. Infinity's clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers for the evaluation of the IPI-549/Opdivo combination bodes well. The company plans to initiate the MARIO-275 phase II study in clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers to evaluate the effect of adding IPI-549 to Opdivo in checkpoint inhibitor-naive advanced urothelial cancer patients. Also, it remains focused on maintaining strong fiscal discipline and anticipates to have cash runway into the third quarter of 2020, thereby allowing it to generate safety and activity data on all four components of its phase I/Ib study of IPI-549. However, Infinity has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment, with only IPI-549 in the pipeline. This remains a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,025. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 1,469,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $2,013,661.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,905,634 shares of company stock worth $5,300,055. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 462,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

