Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Receives $110.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $15,041,528.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $107.08.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

